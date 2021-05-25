News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woodford Green runner Cindy Sember claims Muller Grand Prix victory

Ziad Chaudry

Published: 11:00 AM May 25, 2021   
Bronze medalist Tiffany Porter of Great Britain (R) and silver medalist Cynthia Sember of Great Britain (L) celebrate following the Women's 60 Metres Hurdles final during the second session on Day 3 of the European Athletics Indoor Championships at Arena Torun - Credit: Getty Images for European Athlet

Woodford Green & Essex Ladies Cindy Sember perfectly executed the rain-drenched Gateshead International Stadium track to claim victory in the women's 100m hurdles event at Müller Grand Prix last Sunday.

The 26-year-old led from the gun to waltz through the eight-woman field in 13.38sec, assisted with a negative 3.9 strong wind field, and claim eight full Wanda Diamond League points. 

Hungary's Luka Kozák came second in 13.37, with Luminosa Bogliolo of Italy third in 13.45 and Sember's older sister Tiffany Porter, also a WGEL rep, fourth in 13.50.

“I am very pleased with that race,” said Sember, the current European indoor 60m hurdle silver medalist, as she continues her build-up towards next month's British Olympic Trials in Manchester. 

“To keep it together in those conditions was pleasing. Wow, that negative 3.9 wind, I don’t think I have ever run in that much wind so to keep it together and execute the race well it really could have been a lot worse.” 

Gateshead welcomed back a crowd to live athletics for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and WGEL's Phil Norman clocked 8:35.31 for eighth place in the men's 3000m steeplechase with American Hillary Bor succeeding in 8:30.20.

Earlier in the week at the Ostrava Golden Spike World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in the Czech Republic, the 31-year-old British champion ran a personal best 8:32.65 to bag the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying time.

Meanwhile, two WGEL athletes were in action at the Loughborough International at Paula Radcliffe Stadium.

City of York's 11-time men's British shot put champion Scott Lincoln, who was representing England, was just too good for Woodford Green's Loughborough University guest athlete Yousef Zatat (18.09) with his comfortable 19.61m victory. 

Cameron Fillery, who also was representing Loughborough, gave eventual winner James Weaver a real run for his money in the men's 110m hurdles before finally conceding defeat by 200th of a second behind the winning time of 13.55.

Athletics
Woodford News

