Athletics: Woodford Green duo miss out on Euros mark

Cindy Ofili celebrates winning the Women's 60m Hurdles final, during day one of the SPAR British Athletic Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Woodford Green & Essex Ladies Cindy Ofili and Gabriella Ade-Onojobi failed in their last chance attempt to qualify for the European Indoor Championships, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 60m hurdles duo were hoping to get the required 8.10sec qualifying mark and grab prized spots on the Great Britain squad at last weekend’s Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham but it was not to be.

Ofili was the closest of the two to booking a ticket to Glasgow, finising third in a season’s best 8.12 despite dislocating her shoulder during the race as American Evonne Britton won in 7.91 ahead of Croatia’s Andrea Ivancevic (8.09).

The 24-year-old had won her maiden national at the same venue a week earlier after a lengthy Achilles injury spell and said: “The race was good but towards the end I just did my shoulder a bit. It wasn’t meant to be.”

Ade-Onojobi was way off the mark in seventh in 8.38 but despite her Euro dreams ending the 25-year-old is determined to make her mark and mix with the elite domestic sprint hurdlers.

“It was a messy race, to be honest,” she said. “I’ve come a long way so I can’t complain at all. There is quite a lot of things I can fix, just internal things so I just need to work on that.”

Ade-Onojobi spent five years at Missouri State School and Long Island University in the US and won the Northeast Conference women’s 100m hurdles title in 2016.

“It was a very good experience,” she added. “I won Conference out there but I wasn’t running as quick as I was expected to. Coming back now, I took a year off, just training and no racing, so it’s just finding form again.”

Ade-Onojobi, who pocketed bronze at the British Indoors, was satisfied with the way her season panned out and is keen to carry on the good form into the summer.

“The British Indoor champs was good!” she added. “It has encouraged and given me a bit more confidence as well. Being back here has been good so we’ll see where it takes me come outdoors.

“I’ve done five indoor races and with every one I got faster except this one. It wasn’t easy, but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved this indoor season.”