Woodford Town making strides ahead of new Essex Senior League season

Published: 9:35 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM April 21, 2021

Woodford captain for the day Abdus Salam-Salami strides forward in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup contest. - Credit: Tim Edwards

At Woodford Town FC, there is much to look forward to.

With a long-awaited return to the club's Woodford Green roots set for August, the team has been preparing by taking part in the Len Cordell Memorial Cup.

Though both group matches - against Barkingside and Clapton FC respectively - have ended in defeat, all associated with the club are delighted to be playing again.

The Recorder caught up with club committee member Lloyd Duddridge to discuss the team's fortunes, and the atmosphere around the club ahead of the August homecoming.

For Duddridge, the cup run is all about blooding players ahead of next season.

Due to begin in August, he jokes that the new Essex Senior League is the "only ESL that matters".

Of course referring to the now-doomed European Super League, Duddridge insists recent matches have been vital in allowing joint managers Dee Safer and Julian Charles to "shape their squad for August".

Woodford Town defender Shaye La-Rose in action against Clapton FC on Saturday April 17. - Credit: Tim Edwards

Much was learned from the 4-3 defeat against Barkingside on April 10, with this somewhat chaotic thriller followed by a 2-0 reverse against Clapton a week later.

The two defeats leaves Woodford relying on other results to progress, with Redbridge already through with two wins, while Clapton and Barkingside have one each.

A draw between the latter two teams on Friday night (April 23) will make it impossible for Woodford to catch either, regardless of the result in the Redbridge game.

Whatever the outcome, it's been a wholly positive exercise: "We want to give people a team in Woodford that they enjoy watching. As we've seen with recent events, serving our community is what really matters."

With work now complete on the Ashton Playing Fields site, the countdown is on. Come August, the club will be the first to play in the town since the original Woodford Town in 1993.

Should Woodford not progress in the cup, a number of friendlies will be arranged to get the team ready for the new season; the first at its new home.

To entice fans, new and old, the club has launched a £50 membership scheme that will allow free entry to every home game for the season.

For more information, visit woodfordtownfc.com/club-membership-scheme







