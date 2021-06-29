West Ham United complete signing of Zaneta Wyne

Published: 2:57 PM June 29, 2021

West Ham United Women have completed the signing of Zaneta Wyne from Glasgow City ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Wyne has previously worked with Hammers manager Olli Harder at his previous club Klepp IL in Norway.

The 30-year-old has played in the Women's Super League before during a spell at Sunderland in the 2017-18 season helping the Black Cats to a seventh placed finish while playing all 18 matches.

On signing for the Hammers Wyne said: "I’m super excited to be joining West Ham United.

"I’m really pleased to be back in the Women’s Super League again and can’t wait to get started.

“I respect Olli a lot as a coach, he’s a good guy and works incredibly hard. I just want to play for him, so I’m looking forward to creating some new memories and hopefully bringing some success to the club.”



The Californian has also played in the USA, Iceland, Cyprus and Finland so brings a vast amount of experience to east London with her.





On securing the signing Harder went on to add "Zaneta is somebody that will bring a lot of experience and technical quality to the team," he added. "She’s played in a number of countries across the world and somebody who I’ve worked with before. I know that she will bring a lot of positive energy to the team.





“She is somebody that we believe will represent the football club in the best possible manner.”



During her time with Glasgow City last season Wyne helped them win the SWPL title as they won 18 of their 21 matches.