News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > Sport

West Ham United complete signing of Zaneta Wyne

person

Josh Bunting

Published: 2:57 PM June 29, 2021   
West Ham United head coach Olli Harder after the final whistle during the FA Continental Tyres Leagu

West Ham United head coach Olli Harder. - Credit: PA

West Ham United Women have completed the signing of Zaneta Wyne from Glasgow City ahead of the 2021-22 season.  

Wyne has previously worked with Hammers manager Olli Harder at his previous club Klepp IL in Norway.  

The 30-year-old has played in the Women's Super League before during a spell at Sunderland in the 2017-18 season helping the Black Cats to a seventh placed finish while playing all 18 matches.  

On signing for the Hammers Wyne said: "I’m super excited to be joining West Ham United.

"I’m really pleased to be back in the Women’s Super League again and can’t wait to get started.  

“I respect Olli a lot as a coach, he’s a good guy and works incredibly hard. I just want to play for him, so I’m looking forward to creating some new memories and hopefully bringing some success to the club.” 
 

You may also want to watch:

The Californian has also played in  the USA, Iceland, Cyprus and Finland so brings a vast amount of experience to east London with her. 

 
 

On securing the signing Harder went on to add "Zaneta is somebody that will bring a lot of experience and technical quality to the team," he added. "She’s played in a number of countries across the world and somebody who I’ve worked with before. I know that she will bring a lot of positive energy to the team.  

 
 

“She is somebody that we believe will represent the football club in the best possible manner.”  
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford among worst areas in the UK for motorists driving on dodgy tyres
  2. 2 Barkingside Jewish school hosts Rachel Riley for Shabbat Dinner
  3. 3 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Redbridge and Barking
  1. 4 CCTV appeal following reported homophobic incident in Ilford
  2. 5 Gross misconduct proven after three east area officers fail to arrest thief
  3. 6 'We had so many plans': Mum opens up about losing husband in campaign
  4. 7 More walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics announced in Redbridge
  5. 8 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
  6. 9 TfL admits wrongly charging supercar driver almost £1k in emission fees
  7. 10 Girl, 16, allegedly raped in Ilford park

During her time with Glasgow City last season Wyne helped them win the SWPL title as they won 18 of their 21 matches.  

West Ham United
Women's Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cranbrook Road, Ilford

Crime

Cash and jewellery taken in Ilford shop robbery

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Upcycle and Recycle market coming to Redbridge

Environment News

Upcycle and recycle market coming to former Goodmayes Homebase site

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Car fire, Waterworks Corner A406

Travel

Car fire on A406 in South Woodford causing 'serious' delays

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture

Crime

Seven charged after police crackdown on alleged county lines

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus