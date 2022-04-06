West Ham's Cresswell looking forward to 'biggest game of career' against Lyon

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell is relishing the 'biggest game' of his career as they host Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Hammers have home advantage at London for the first leg of their last-eight tie, having knocked out six-time winners Sevilla in memorable fashion in the previous round last month.

And Cresswell believes West Ham's team spirit can be key as they chase a semi-final spot this month.

"It's arguably the biggest game of my career," he said.

"A lot of our squad haven't been in a European quarter-final before. In terms of preparing, nothing changes. It's another game.

"We're not going to get carried away. We're ready to go. The camp is always positive, we've got a great team spirit and shown that over the last three years.

"We've got a small, tight-knit squad and I think that takes us a long way. A potential semi-final is massive."

The Hammers edged past relegation-threatened Everton last weekend and visit Brentford on Sunday (2pm), before travelling to France for the second leg against Lyon next Thursday.

And Cresswell admits the busy schedule has been hard to handle at times, but welcomes the chance of success.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) and Sevilla's Joan Jordan battle for the ball at London Stadium - Credit: PA

"It's been tough at times this year. We've never been in this situation and it's very competitive," he added.

"We have a great a laugh and joke, but the moment we cross that white line, it's time to work and be professional.

"It's tough when the games come thick and fast, two or three a week playing and then travelling, but we're focused.

"The most important thing is we don't get carried away. The home atmosphere will be electric, but there's still two legs so we can't get carried away after the first leg.

"Hopefully we get a good result to go away to Lyon. We've got to be concentrated on our game.

"We've earned the right to be there and as a squad, we haven't got many who have come this far before."

Manager David Moyes confirmed Jarrod Bowen had trained and seemed fine, having netted on his return from a heel injury at the weekend.

He said: "It's really good we've got him back because he got us a goal on Sunday and played a huge part.

"Who knows if he'd have been in the England squad for the games just gone. Overall he's been really good for us.

"I'm not worried about his fitness but if you've been out for five or six weeks, sometimes it's the one or two games after the first game, I'm hoping he'll be okay in everything he does.

"He's improved as an all-round footballer and the job he does for the team. He's taken time to grow into a Premier League player, but his contribution this year and last year has been excellent."