Chadwell Heath narrowly beaten by Welling B

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

London Super League: Welling B 4 Chadwell Heath 3

Chadwell Heath suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at Welling B this week in the London Super League, and currently sit in 11th place with three weeks of the season remaining.

Ernest Hodgson (22.73) was the first name out in the draw, and hung in well on the back of some consistent scoring. However he couldn’t break throw in the sixth leg to force a decider and the hosts took the first point of the might’s action.

The second contest was the only one that needed all seven legs to determine the outcome. Liam Hill (23.80) took the match award in a close game, which was only settled courtesy of a break on the Welling throw in the last leg.

Steve Harold (19.53) wasn’t able to find the big trebles with the same regularity as his opponent, who found the doubles a lot harder to come by. When Harold had his chances on the outer ring he took them, but was eventually seen off in the sixth leg.

Heath then drew level for the second time. Danny Faulkner (21.04) would have liked to have hit the tons with more frequency, but was efficient enough at the business end and only dropped the solitary leg.

It was proving to be an even game which was to be expected with both sides in close proximity to each other in the league placings, and this continued for the remainder of the match.

The fifth tie saw John Loeber (21.16) dig in as he always does. A nip and tuck affair ensued but Loeber was another to taste defeat in the sixth leg.

The penultimate game saw Heath keep the result in doubt until the very last. Matt Crowley (19.93) was some way short of what he is capable of but was more clinical at the business end and took the point at the end of leg five.

Heath went to the final match having not led at any point, but were hopeful of taking the lead when it mattered most. Shaun Lovett (20.01) struggled throughout, and couldn’t compete on the scoring front which left him always chasing the game. The woes were complete as Welling claimed the overall win in straight legs.

Heath are back at the Grove Social Club next week, and should be confident of racking up a big win as they welcome bottom side Plumstead B. Before that London host title chasing Cornwall in BICC Division One this coming weekend, Liam Hill and Danny Faulkjenr will be seeing action, with Matt Crowley in the reserves and chomping at the bit for a return to the side.