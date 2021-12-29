I worked hard for this moment says Vlasic after first West Ham goal

The wide smile on Nikola Vlašić’s face said it all after the attacking midfielder scored his first West Ham United goal in Tuesday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Watford.

The Croatia international capped a good all-round performance at Vicarage Road by rolling home the outstanding Jarrod Bowen’s cut-back in added time, before celebrating with a ‘Crossed Hammers’ celebration with his teammates – including Lukasz Fabianski, who ran the length of the pitch to show his support for the No11 – and the jubilant Claret and Blue Army.

Tomas Soucek, Said Benrahma and Mark Noble were also on target as the Hammers came from a goal down to secure a winning end to 2021 – capped by a welcome goal for the jubilant Vlasic, who has worked hard for this moment following his late-summer move from Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow.

“Yeah, it's lovely. I was waiting for this like for three months. It's hard when I came to a new club in a new place and a new environment and the first goal is the hardest,” Vlasic said.

“So, I think now it will be everything will be easier. I relieved pressure from myself so I'm very happy. And I think everybody in the team is happy for me.

“Yeah, you know, some stuff that happened during the summer – we had the European Championship and when I came back to my club [in Russia], I didn't do preseason, then I wanted to go, and then I didn't train.

“Then you come in the new club, you're without a preseason and stuff like that, and then you need to adapt to a better league with way faster football, but I knew everything would come into place and if I worked hard every day on the training ground, then it will pay off.”

His team-mates rushed over to Vlasic to celebrate his goal and it shows the team spirit amongst the squad.

“My friends and family asked me: ‘How is it, as you don't play too much, like before?’. And I said: ‘Listen, I really love it here’. Because I think if I'm in any other club, if I don't play, I would be unhappy but here I'm really happy, because I work hard.

“The team is very good at the moment, so it's hard to get into the team, but you need to wait your opportunity and stuff like this. I think I will only be better because of that and I will need to push myself to the limits and I will do it.”