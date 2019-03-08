Golf: Wanstead win Essex Youth Shield
PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019
Wanstead Golf Club saw their youngsters claim the Essex Youth Shield in fine style after beating Chelmsford at Frinton.
Most of the nine-strong squad set off at 6am for the trip to the coast, to allow for some practice before the first 9.30am tee time.
Max Shepherd won the first match against Sam Calvert 3&2, but Sean Curley lost 7&5 to Lauren Gowers after giving 10 shots away.
Tilly O'Leary lost 6&5 to Rosie Boyce, but Shinil Balakrishnan won 7&5 against Amy Calden, despite giving away 13 shots.
And that left Josh Hussein as the last Wanstead player on the course, in match four, and he secured victory with a fine two-putt to beat Megan Dawson 4&3.
Junior organiser Graham Shepherd said: "It was a great day for the club. The match was played in good spirit by both teams and well supported by parents, relatives, friends and Wanstead members who made a 150-mile round trip."