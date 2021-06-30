Colchester will be a tough test as Wanstead chase down front-runners

Published: 4:00 PM June 30, 2021

E Kalley of Wanstead celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of A West during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal knows every game is tough as the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division title race heats up.

The Herons travel to Colchester on Saturday as they look to continue their consistent form and chase down both Hornchurch and Chelmsford.

“It’s getting a bit closer up at the top and we’ve got some big games coming up, but Colchester although they’re struggling this year, they’re still a good side and got some very good players,” Ellis-Grewal said.

“It’s not easy going there and getting 20 or 25 points, we know every game is tough, and we need to be picking up as many points as possible.

“In the all-day games if you have a draw and a loss then you can suddenly lose out by 30 to 40 points to someone else in the table even if you haven’t done too much wrong.

Z Shahzad of Wanstead attempts to field the ball during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (fielding) vs Brentwood CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 19th June 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

“The Essex League is very competitive and anyone can beat anyone on their day.”

Wanstead enjoyed an eight-wicket victory over Chelmsford last weekend despite losing the toss and being sent into the field as they dismissed their rivals for 117 with Eshun Kalley (4-20) and Kishen Velani (4-24) putting in superb displays with the ball.

The successful chase was led by Bilal Patel (24), Tom Simmons (14), Robin Das (26), and Velani (50) and Ellis-Grewal added: “It was a brilliant win, we played pretty much the perfect game to be honest.

“We’ve been waiting for everything to fall into place and finally on Saturday it did. It was a great win against a strong Chelmsford side, and nice to build some points up as well as gaining some points against them to work our way back towards the top.

“It was a really good wicket, probably the best wicket we’ve had all year, and we were hoping to bat first so obviously bowling first on a decent wicket was never going to be easy.

“Eshun and Zain were quality up top, then Kishen came on, and I don’t think he’s bowled at all this year and the first spell I gave him he takes an unbelievable four-wicket haul. That was extremely pleasing.

“Simmo didn’t get many runs, but obviously it was nice that Kish and Robin had that good partnership to take the game away from them, and they showed their class.”