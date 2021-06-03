Ellis-Grewal feels Wanstead are starting to click ahead of Chingford clash

Published: 1:00 PM June 3, 2021

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead is bowled out by Daniel Carter during Harold Wood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal feels things are starting to click among his team as they look to build off a huge weekend.

The Herons welcome Chingford to Overton Drive in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division on Saturday on the back of another win in the league and two victories on Bank Holiday Monday that saw them progress to the T20 Finals Day in Billericay.

Wanstead are currently tied top of the table with Chelmsford and captain Ellis-Grewal said: “They’re another good side and another side that we’ve had some really good games against them in the past.

“It will be nice to be playing at home as it’s been a while since we had a home game and things are starting to click a little bit now so we want to put in another good performance and stay near the top of the table.

“We played really well all weekend, they were three tricky games, Belhus we played second and Buckhurst Hill in the first round.

“It was nice to pick up a win in the league and get through to the Essex T20 Finals Day.”

Bilal Patel in batting action for Wanstead during Harold Wood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021

It was an 80-run win over Belhus in the league where they won the toss and elected to bat first, but were bowled out for 152 with Arfan Akram (37) top scoring.

Wanstead then put in a superb bowling performance to dismiss Belhus for just 72 with Ellis-Grewal (5-12) playing brilliantly.

“It was another tough wicket, obviously not wet anymore, but now very dry and it wasn’t easy to bat on," he said.

“We would have liked to score more runs, but Arfan’s knock, and a few other little knocks, to get us up to that mark was good as we then knew we had something to bowl at.

“They got off to a good start, but Eshun Kalley picked up a couple of wickets up top, and then it came out quite nicely for me.

“Naivedyam Dwivedi and I kept it really tight where we bowled them out for a comfortable win in the end.”

They bagged a spot in the T20 Finals Day with a 59-run win over Buckhurst Hill and six-wicket victory over Belhus.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been there, Buckhurst Hill can be a bogey side for us, so it was nice to beat them comfortably in the first game," added Ellis-Grewal.

“It was then a really professional bowling performance in the match against Belhus to restrict them, then we knocked off the runs fairly comfortably.

“It’s always nice to play in those final days at Billericay.”