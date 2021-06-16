Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal knows Brentwood will cause them issues

Published: 11:30 AM June 16, 2021

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead is bowled out by Daniel Carter during Harold Wood CC (fielding) vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal knows Brentwood will cause them issues but is hoping his side click into place this weekend.

The Herons welcome Aaron West’s men to Overton Drive on Saturday as they look to chase down the top spot in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.

“They’re a real top team and probably one of the favourites to win the league,” Ellis-Grewal said.

“They always seem to like turning up against Wanstead especially, so we know that we’re going to have to play well to get another win on Saturday.

“I don’t think we’re far away from our batting line-up clicking and our bowling line-up has been brilliant all season so fingers crossed it all comes into place on Saturday.”

It was a 100-run victory over Hadleigh & Thundersley at the weekend as Wanstead posted 243 thanks to the likes of Ellis-Grewal (71), Eshun Kalley (54), and Jonathan Das (42).

Jonathan Das in batting action for Wanstead during Harold Wood CC (fielding) vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

In reply, they bowled out Hadleigh for 143 thanks to Ellis-Grewal (4-31) and Jahansher Akbar (3-17).

“We know going to play at Hadleigh is a tough fixture, they’re a good side, and although it looked relevantly comfortable on paper we had to work really hard for the win,” added Ellis-Grewal.

“They bowled really well up top, restricted us to 50-5, then Eshun and myself had a really good partnership then Jonathan Das came in and batted really well to get us up to a decent total.

“We were excellent with the ball, but it’s quite a fast scoring ground, and there were times in the game when they were definitely on top.

“Eshun and Zain were good up top then Jahansher came on and changed the game with his leg spin so it was nice to get a win in the first all-day game that we’ve been able to play in a couple of years.”

He added: “It’s nice to always contribute and it was great to get us up to that total first then the ball came out nicely as well.

“It was very enjoyable playing with Eshun on Saturday and he really took the game away along with Jonathan who came in and got 42 off 30 balls. He batted brilliantly.

“I think the best thing is one week I'll turn up, get wickets and runs but other weeks then others will do it which is always a sign of a good side when you have different people contributing each week.”