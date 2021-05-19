Tricky wet conditions providing closer matches insists Wanstead captain

Published: 4:00 PM May 19, 2021

Bilal Patel in batting action for Wanstead during Harold Wood CC (fielding) vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 15th May 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal insists tricky wet conditions are making it a very even playing field for all teams in what is already a tight Hamro Foundation League.

The Herons currently sit top of the Premier Division table after the opening two fixtures and welcome Billericay to Overton Drive on Saturday.

The skipper is expecting another stern test with yet more rain expected just like the opening two weekends.

“There is never any easy games in this league and Billericay have recruited heavily over the winter and got a number of new players," said Ellis-Grewal.

“We know it’s going to be a tough ask, it looks like there is going to be rain around again. I think it’s probably the wettest start to a season that I can remember for a long while and those things level up the playing field.”

Wanstead head into the clash on the back of a 28-run victory at Harold Wood where they lost the toss and were put into bat.

Wanstead posted a score of 220-9 thanks to Tom Simmons (51) and Bilal Patel (61*) before restricting Wood to 183-7.

“It was another really pleasing win, again everything went against us, the wicket was absolutely soaking wet and was not easy to not bat on,” added the skipper.

“I lost the toss again and we got put in, but Simmo and Nabeel Aziz up top were excellent with that opening partnership, I think they scored 60-odd.

“They made it look a lot better than it was, it was a real tough battle out there, and to get that total on what was probably a 150 to 170 par wicket was a really good effort from the team.”

He added: “Bilal Patel and Nabeel are part of first XI squad, but have started off with the twos, both of them came in and have done well.

“Nabeel did a good job building at the top, even though he didn’t have the runs to show for it, then Bilal Patel, it was his first game in the first team of the season, and to get that knock to help us get to a fantastic score was brilliant to see.

“At this stage of the season it’s pleasing to see that we’re developing a nice squad with a lot of different options to hopefully give us the strength to carry on throughout the season.”