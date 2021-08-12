Published: 9:00 AM August 12, 2021

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal says his team are looking forward to their return after two weeks out of action in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.

The Herons saw their match against Chingford on Saturday rained off, but with the return to the limited-overs format, Ellis-Grewal is confident that Wanstead will hit the ground running.

“I think we’ve been playing some really good cricket over the last few weeks,” he said.

“Obviously [we were] a little disappointed to get the draw against Belhus, but I think we played all the cricket that game and we have had some really tough wins before.

“It’s not easy having to change the format, but we have got a really good one-day team, we have got a lot of all-rounders in there and people are in form, so looking forward to putting in another good performance and another needed.”

Ellis-Grewal praised Wanstead’s upcoming opposition, Hadleigh & Thundersley, saying that they had “some really good players” and that there were “no real easy games in the Essex Premier League”.

He added: “They’ve always been a bogey team for us and they tend to also play well against us so we did well to beat them earlier on in the year and we know we are going to have to put in another decent performance to get 20 points on Saturday.”

The Wanstead captain said that he hoped his batters stayed in form, with Tom Simmons and Robins Das having scored back-to-back hundreds in recent matches.

He said: “Cricket is a form game, when you are in form and you are batting well you just can’t wait for your next game, and suddenly, having a couple of weeks off you can lose a bit of momentum.

“It will be nice to get back playing. It’s a big four games for us. We know we are going to have to win all four to have a chance of winning the league, so I am excited to go out and play.”

Wanstead are currently in second place, some 23 points behind leaders Chelmsford, who they visit on August 28. They must also travel to Brentwood a week before that and end the campaign at home against Colchester on September 4.











