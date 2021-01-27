News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanstead Cricket Club in virtual race to raise money for charity

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:32 AM January 27, 2021   
Wanstead players pose for a socially distanced team photo after clinching the Gooch Division (Premie

Wanstead players pose for a socially distanced team photo after clinching the Gooch Division (Premier Tier) title during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 12th September 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead Cricket Club are taking part in a virtual race to Ahmedabad to raise money for Project Heron, the NHS and the corner House Project, while making sure they’re in shape for when the season can take place. 

It is around this time every year the club begins ramping up their pre-season efforts and that is why a number of players came up with the idea of a whole club challenge to keep everyone fit and mentally healthy, connected to one another and to do some good for charity and the community. 

The challenge is simple - as a club collective walk, run or cycle a combined total of 4,200 miles from February 1 and arrive in Ahmedabad by March 4 just in time to see the first ball bowled between England and India in the final test match.  

The club is urging all club members and friends to help ensure it can complete this challenge. 

To donate to the cause visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/race-to-ahmedabad

Cricket

