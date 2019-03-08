Golf: Wanstead juniors book Youth Shield final trip to Frinton

Wanstead juniors booked a place in the final of the Youth Shield after a 5-0 win over Burnham.

Having lost their first match in the group stage to Chelmsford, they rallied to beat Bentley, Epping and Stansted to qualify.

And they beat Thorndon Park in the quarter-finals, before their semi-final success at the weekend set up a meeting with Chelmsford at Frinton on September 15.

A squad of nine players has been used, including captain Max Shepherd, Sean Curley, Tilly O'Leary, Josh Hussein, Josh Nanson, Shinil Balakrishnan, Olly Tredgett, Harrison Brooks and Hasan Zia and Graham Shepherd said: "I have looked after the junior section at Wanstead for the last four to five years with the help of head pro Dave Hawkins and assistants James Heard and George Leversuch.

"We have built up a great bunch of young golfers to get where we are. It's been great to see so much enjoyment in the players in matches from all the clubs and we're looking forward to the final at Frinton."