Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal expects 'tough league' this season

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead in the field at Brentwood

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal expects the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division to be 'a tough league' this year.

The Herons begin their campaign with a trip to Belhus on Saturday, having experienced mixed fortunes in cup competitions last weekend.

And Ellis-Grewal says the mood in the Overton Drive camp is good, saying: "We always look to compete right at the top in all competitions we enter.

"We've got some new signings who have strengthened the squad and kept the guys from last year so we're gerenally pretty positive.

"It's a tough league this year. A lot of teams have strengthened but fingers crossed if we bat and bowl how we can, then I think few sides can beat us.

Frustration for Zain Shahzad of Wanstead at Brentwood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Belhus is not an easy place to play. Last year we got 150 and bowled them out and then drew at home. They're a good side, they've got a good overseas I've heard and it's not an easy start at all.

"But we've had a couple of proper one-day games and got our bowlers firing a bit. Hopefully our batters can get some nice scores and set a platform."

Wanstead saw Brentwood pile up 347-5 in their Dukes Essex League Cup clash last Saturday, with Zain Shahzad (2-58) and Nabeel Aziz (2-72) having most success.

Wanstead players celebrate taking the wicket of Brentwood's Aaron West - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors overcome a slow start to eventually reach 290, with Yuvraj Odedra falling two short of a century as Ellis-Grewal made 63.

He added: "It wasn't ideal getting Brentwood first game. We'd only played once, had three bowlers away, and on a red-hot day, 50 overs seemed like forever.

"They batted really well, we missed a couple of chances on a good wicket but their batters played well.

Kishen Velani in bowling action for Wanstead at Brentwood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was always going to be tough in the chase and we were 39-4, so to get near 300 was a good effort.

"It's a reminder that we have to play our best cricket in the Essex League to win these competitions."

Shahzad (2-21), Odedra (2-29), Jonathan Das (2-32) and Aziz (2-41) shared wickets as Wanstead held North London to 182-8 in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday.

Yuvraj Odedra in bowling action for Wanstead at Brentwood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Odedra (84 not out) and Robin Das (72) put on 109 to set up an eight-wicket win inside 22 overs and a home tie with Crouch End on May 15.

Ellis-Grewal added: "Sunday was a really good performance. We bowled well to keep them to 180 on a good pitch and Yurvaj and Robin batted well chasing it down. It was nice to get through.

"Yuvraj has moved to the area for work and turned up by chance, he bowls and bats well.

"Akashsivan Suresh is a left-handed bat who is here to study and they both look like quality cricketers and good additions to give me options."