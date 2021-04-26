Wanstead, Fives & Heronians, Frenford progress in Essex League Cup

Published: 4:10 PM April 26, 2021

Wanstead were big winners over Ilford in their Hamro Foundation Essex League Cup derby at Valentines Park on Saturday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat they saw Akash Raji (2-23) dismiss openers Tom Simmons and Hassan Chowdhury to leave them 27-2.

But Kishen Velani hit 49 off 48 balls, with eight fours, in an 81-run stand with Robin Das, who proceeded to share 232 for the fourth wicket with Arfan Akram.

Das hit six sixes and 15 fours in his 147 off 114 balls, while Akram struck two sixes and 11 fours in an unbeaten 106 off just 73 deliveries as the Herons piled up 352-4 off 45 overs.

Ilford lost Harsh Kumar without scoring in reply, to Eshun Kalley, and Usman Ul Haq fought a lonely battle as wickets tumbled at the other end.

Ul Haq hit two sixes and 10 fours to reach 90 off 104 balls before he was ninth man out, to Jahansher Akbar (2-30), with the total on 135.

Mohammad Akhtar and tailenders Dulen Abayakoon and Theeban Tavarasa were the only other Ilford batsmen in double figures as they were dismissed for 159, with Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (5-50) the pick of the bowling.

Fives & Heronians beat Buckhurst Hill by two wickets at The Paddock, in a closer contest.

Prithviraj Sarvaiya (60) top scored as the visitors reached 211, with Prashant Chand-Bajpai (44) and Hendro Puchert (42) also making starts.

Sherwin Stanley (3-36) was the pick of the bowling for Fives, who slipped to 147-7 in reply after Charles Allen (23), Jake Poulter (34) and William Amas (31) made starts, as Will Stoner took 3-29.

Pete Kilpatrick (43 not out) saw Fives to victory with 3.3 overs to spare, after Jonny Kay (25) chipped in with important runs down the order.

Frenford were also celebrating a two-wicket derby success against Oakfield Parkonians at the Jack Carter Centre, with five balls remaining.

Shoaib Shah (65), Paresh Kalley (44 not out), Janagan Vijayanathan (42) Raihan Hussain (38), Paran Kalley (37) and Selvam Ramasamy (29 not out) led Parks to 272-6, as the wickets were shared around.

But Frenford were steered to the brink of victory by opening batsman Hafiz Yawar Afzal, who shared half-century stands with Dhruv Talati (32), Aamir Ihsan (56), Rameez Rehman (19) and Ahmed Zulfiqar (22) before falling for a run-a-ball 114 with the total on 262.

Baldeep Mann (3-46) had the best bowling figures for Parks.

Woodford Wells fell to a six-wicket defeat at Chingford after being held to 167-9.

Joe Johnson (39), Rehan Iqbal (32 not out), Hugo Blogg (30) and Ashleigh Cox (29) got themselves in, but none could go on to the big score needed.

Cox claimed 3-27 in Chingford's reply as the hosts got home in comfort with 13 overs to spare.



