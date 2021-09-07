Wanstead crowned league cup winners to wrap up 2021 season

Published: 1:00 PM September 7, 2021

Wanstead & Snaresbrook Cricket Club wrapped up the season in style as they were crowned Dukes Essex League Cup champions on the final weekend.

The Herons sealed a three-wicket victory over Brentwood to bag some silverware on Sunday.

Their opponents batted first, scoring 203-7, before Wanstead chased it down with a score of 204-7 thanks to a superb performance from Robin Das (93).

They also cemented the runners-up spot in the Premier Division after a four-wicket win over Colchester and East Essex the day before.

Captain Joe Ellis-Grewal said: “It was good to secure second place, so that was nice, and then to play on Sunday in the cup final was great.

“It was a really good game and to come away with the win and the league cup trophy was a brilliant way to finish the season.

“We’re used to winning things at Wanstead, so we’ve got high standards, and when you get towards the end of the season and you’ve not won anything yet, even though it was a decent season, you struggle to sit there and not be a little disappointed.

“It was nice to play Brentwood in the final, who are one of the other good sides in the league, and to win was a brilliant effort.

“There was a great crowd at the game and it’s just brilliant to be able to play cricket, have a full season, and fingers crossed through the winter that things go ok.”

The skipper was full of praise for 19-year-old Robin Das, who stole the show in the League Cup final with his display.

“He was absolutely outstanding on Sunday, it was probably one of the best innings I’ve ever seen. We had a couple of decisions go against us with the bat when we were chasing but he kept hanging around and kept in the game the whole way.

“He had a really good partnership with Adnan to up the tempo. I think we needed 30 off the last three overs and he hit four sixes in a row.

“He really showed his class and what a fantastic player that he is going to be. Hopefully not just for us, but to go on and do that for Essex.

“We all saw and know now that he is capable of doing that.”