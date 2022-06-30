Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal draws on positives as winning run ends

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal was able to draw on the positives after his side's seven-match winning run in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division came to an end.

Kishen Velani scored 133 off 129 balls, as Naivedyam Dwivedi (64 not out) and Zain Shahzad (40) helped the Herons posted 326-9 at Chingford, having been put into bat.

But the hosts replied with 250-6 from 59 overs to earn a draw, which leaves Wanstead 35 points clear at the top of the table ahead of a home meeting with Hadleigh on Saturday.

And Ellis-Grewal said: "All in all it was a good day for us. We played positive cricket.

"I lost the toss again and would've bowled first. After the first hour or two, the wicket flattened out with the sun on it.

"We were 111-5 but Kish again was phenomenal, playing a different game to everyone else.

"I think he only played and missed once. Everything else was out of the middle of the bat, it was an exhibition.

"He was well supported by Nav, who hasn't batted much but came in and batted excellently when we were in a bit of trouble.

"Zain whacked a few to get us up to 320 odd when we were only looking at 250 at one stage and then maybe 270-280.

"We had a couple of big overs at the end and the total was probably a bit more than I would've liked."

Shahzad struck with the first ball of Chingford's reply, but their second-wicket pair put on 104.

And although Ellis-Grewal (2-62) and Jahansher Akbar (3-70) had success, Wanstead could not force another win.

"Chingford were never going to be able to chase that against our attack and although they teed off a bit to start, once we got a few they shut up shop," added Ellis-Grewal.

"We had nine men around the bat for 35 overs but there was nothing in the wicket. It was so flat, it didn't spin, we tried all sorts.

"The scorecard made it look closer than it was but 13 points is not bad and results are going our way so we've got a nice cushion. We played good cricket and didn't do too much wrong."

After hosting Hadleigh, Wanstead welcome Sandwich Town in the Conference Cup on Sunday, in a dress rehearsal for their ECB National Club Championship last-16 tie on July 9.

Ellis-Grewal said: "We've been away the last two weeks so it's nice to be at home against Hadleigh.

"They're a good side, I say it every week. Their overseas is good and they've got guys who have been around a bit.

"They seem to play well against us, so we will have to play well and will be a bit understrength with people away.

"I can bring people up from the twos and give opportunities to youngsters to show our depth.

"Sandwich Town are a good Kent League club, similar to us.

"The Conference Cup is an opportunity to give games to developing players but we want to win everything and will take a good luck at them and hopefully get one over them ahead of next Sunday."