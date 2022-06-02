Captain hails Hassan's hundred on return to Herons

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal hailed Hassan Chowdhury for his batting exploits in another win double last weekend.

The Herons beat Hutton in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division on Saturday, then saw off Harpenden in the ECB National Club Championships the following day.

Chowdhury scored 109 from 108 balls in the 56-run win against Hutton, then made 56 off 51 as Wanstead won by seven wickets to earn a place in the last 32.

"It's fantastic when you call up a guy of Hassan's quality, who has found himself in the twos at the start of the season due to the squad we've got," said Ellis-Grewal.

"He has worked hard, got his head down and got hundreds for the twos, so to come in and score a high quality hundred was fantastic to see.

"It's really good signs for us as a squad when he can come in and make an impact."

Kishen Velani (47), Akashsivan Suresh (40), Jonathan Das (35) and Ellis-Grewal (32) also made starts as Wanstead score 294 against Hutton, with Jahansher Akbar (4-59), Zain Shahzad (2-27) and the captain (2-43) taking wickets as the visitors posted 238-9.

"The pitch was a bit on the slow side, not the easiest to bat on and we were looking at 300-plus, which is a nice total to get," added Ellis-Grewal.

"The wickets were shared around, we bowled really tight. Jahansher will probably say it wasn't one of his worst spells, but if you're picking up wickets it's a really good sign for him and the side.

"People are chipping in, someone keeps it tight, so someone else picks up wickets. It's a good unit at the minute and it was a pretty clinical display to win that comfortably."

Ellis-Grewal nabbed another 2-41 as Harpenden posted 244-4 from 40 overs on Sunday, before Chowdhury dominated a 79-run opening stand in reply.

Robin Das (86) led the way in a 130-run parternship with Tom Simmons, hitting seven sixes and seven fours in a 58-ball knock.

And Simmons (74 not out) saw Herons to a seven-wicket win with time to spare, earning a trip to Peterborough Town on June 19.

"Harpenden was a lovely ground with a very good wicket and to keep them to 240 we were pretty happy," said Ellis-Grewal.

"They got off to a good start but we pegged them back. I think we only conceded three boundaries in the last eight overs and they were only four down.

"It's never easy to chase six an over from the start, but Hassan got us off to a good start and really took it to them.

"Simmo got in and anchored the innings and Robin Das showed his class. He upped the ante and was picking and choosing where to hit it. We were running out of overs for him to get a hundred, but to chase in 32 overs was phenomenal.

"It's a strong batting line-up and confidence is high. If we had been chasing 280-300 we would've given it a good crack.

"They were two good performances and we're looking forward to keeping our winning streak going."

Wanstead play Billericay in the T20 today (Thursday), as Brentwood meet Ilford in the other group semi-final, then visit defending champions Chelmsford on Saturday.

"Chelmsford are a very good side and it's never an easy place to play," added Ellis-Grewal.

"Robin Das is on 12th man duty at the Test match, which will be brilliant for him and gives me a chance to rotate. And it's nice not to have a game on Sunday this weekend."