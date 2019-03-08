Bowls: Wanstead Central's Lichkin battles to singles success

Terry Lichkin v Bill Nelson Archant

Wanstead Central bowler Terry Lichkin battled to victory in the Group 5 two-wood singles as he overcame Bill Nelson on his own green at Old Dagenham.

It has been a frustrating year for the diminutive draw bowler after he missed out on the county semi-finals earlier in the season as he was away.

And it was something of a race to get to this final on Sunday.

"We were six miles outside Bath for the weekend and came back today," he revealed.

"Missing the county semi-finals was the worst thing, but I had tickets for Andre Rieu in Maastricht so it couldn't be helped, but it won't happen again."

His clash with Nelson was probably the game of the day in terms of quality as both players peppered the jack throughout.

"It was my type of green," he said. "I love fast greens and I am not the same player on heavy greens. I like to bowl it not heave it."

It was nip and tuck all the way, though Lichkin always had a slight advantage with his green-coloured woods.

It was 11-10 at one stage and it looked like going down to the wire as it so often does between these two players.

"I have played Bill so many times and it has always been 21-20. Even when it was 20-14, I was thinking 'should I give him six shots?' The way it was going it could have been very close," added Lichkin.

"I had chances and I missed them, pulling up four or five feet short about three times."

Nelson managed a couple of superb shots, wresting the shot when two down, but in the end it was the consistency of Lichkin that won the day with a 21-14 win.