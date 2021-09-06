Wanstead Central Bowls Club's Chris Buck suffers defeat in national final
- Credit: Wanstead Central BC
Wanstead Central Bowls Club's Chris Buck lost out in the national two-wood final to England star Morgan Merryweather 16-12 at Leamington Spa.
Centrals mixed four of Fortune, Norgate, Butcher and Holmes also put in some fine performances in the national mixed fours before losing in the semi-finals.
In their first game, they had a resounding win over a four from Egham in Surrey, winning 20-4.
They then had a close encounter with a four from Baldock Town Hertfordshire, coming out eventual winners 18-14.
In the quarter-final they met a four from Appleyard Kent and came away with a fine win 22-11.
However, they came up against another strong team from Bromley, Kent in the semi-final and lost 22-8.
The men took part in the semi-final of the Essex County Shield on Wednesday evening, playing against the very strong Essex County Southend club.
Unfortunately, they failed to win a rink either home or away - although all rinks were close with Essex County coming out winners by 20 shots.
The Thursday fours competition is nearing completion.
Centrals D team - who needed to win all three of their final games - beat Walthamstow Borough A 32-8 and then went on to play Woodford A winning 20-12.
They now play Silverthorne B on Tuesday and need to beat them by 32 points to win the title on shot difference. Walthamstow Borough Synthetic are currently top.
In the same division, Centrals A team lost 12-30 to Silverthorne A and finished third in the league.
In Division 2, Wanstead Central B had a good win over Chingford A winning 25-13 to keep their place in the division next season.
Wanstead Central C did not have a game but are reliant on other results to keep their position in Division 3
It will be another busy week for central next week, with the ladies taking on Sawbridgeworth in the lady’s top club competition.
A win will take them to the finals at Leamington Spa.
The two fours in the National Tony Allcock Trophy take on Bishop Stortford and Brian Powell is playing in the county unbadged singles final at Romford Bowls club.