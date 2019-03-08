Wanstead Central show their superiority with final double

The winning Wanstead Central team in the Seeley Trophy Archant

On what turned out to be an excellent day for Wanstead Central they lifted team trophies at the Group 5 Finals at the beginning and the end of the day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winning Wamstead Central team in the Cordell Cup The winning Wamstead Central team in the Cordell Cup

They beat Central Park in the Cordell Cup first thing in the morning, while in the last game to finish they overcame Aldersbrook to lift the Seeley Trophy.

The Cordell Cup game proved something of a tour de force for Paul Whellams and his team of Colin Jones, Maurice Bitton and Bob Druce.

"My rink picked up an eight and also a seven," said a delighted Whellams.

"They had the shot, jack high, but with my new bowls which I picked up on Friday, I took their bowl out.

"Ken Cutts tried to reduce it by firing and he hit the gap and that sometimes happens.

"The best shot was when we were three down and I picked up the jack and managed to pick up a seven.

You may also want to watch:

"It can be an easy game, especially with my new raspberry coloured woods!"

It wasn't all plain sailing as Wanstead Central trailed most of the way on one of the three rinks.

Steve Welsh and his team of Moosa Patel, Brian Power and Phil Fagelson eventually went down 24-20, but with Whellams winning 32-12 that more than made up for it.

The other rink saw Keith Lloyd, Gerry Rose, Len Welton and inspired skip Paco Rodriguez win 26-13 to confirm the trophy.

Central confirmed their dominance in the Seeley Trophy with victory over Aldersbrook.

Jim Reynolds and his team of Gary Burns and Mick Bird won 22-14 on their rink.

Meanwhile, on the other rink, Tony Pannick, Terry Ryan and Steve McKay sneaked home 21-20 and the trophy was theirs.

"Another two trophies for Wanstead Central," said Whellams.

"It has been a good season, we have had some great results for the men and the ladies."