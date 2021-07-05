News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanstead Central bowlers shine in latest competitions

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM July 5, 2021   
Wanstead Central Bowls club member Kevin Fitzgerald

Wanstead Central Bowls club member Kevin Fitzgerald

The men’s county competitions reached the area finals this week and Wanstead Central were well represented.  

In the singles Kevin Fitzgerald moved into the last eight with a convincing 21-13 win over Bill Nelson of Old Dagenham.

He then followed that up the next day with a win in the pairs with Paco Rodriguez, once again beating Nelson and Peter Cooper (Old Dagenham).

However Fitzgerald did suffer a defeat in the National mixed pairs with partner Janet Fortune, losing 19-12 to the Central pairing of Dave Baxter and Vivien Leech. 

In the National senior singles Peter Barham put in a stunning performance losing by just 21-17 to England international and six-time Essex champion Andrew Squire.

In the Cribb League, Central's D team lost 2-1 to a strong Poplar team but the B team won 2-1 at Buckhurst Hill and kept their place at the top of the Central Division.

In the men’s Thursday Fours the D team lost 29-15 to Walthamstow Borough and lost its place at the top of the league on shot difference.  

The A team won 19-15 against Silverthorne in the same division and moved into third place but the C team lost 30-6 to Chingford in Division Two.

Karen Ryan's four beat Buckhurst Hill 15-7 in the county fours but went out to Central's Mauren Norgate by a single shot.

In the Mary Barnes League, the Central ladies beat Silverthorne on both rinks 18-16 and 20-13 and had a very close game with Harold Wood, winning on one rink and losing on another and drawing on shots.

