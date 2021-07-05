Wanstead Central bowlers shine in latest competitions

Published: 3:00 PM July 5, 2021

The men’s county competitions reached the area finals this week and Wanstead Central were well represented.

In the singles Kevin Fitzgerald moved into the last eight with a convincing 21-13 win over Bill Nelson of Old Dagenham.

He then followed that up the next day with a win in the pairs with Paco Rodriguez, once again beating Nelson and Peter Cooper (Old Dagenham).

However Fitzgerald did suffer a defeat in the National mixed pairs with partner Janet Fortune, losing 19-12 to the Central pairing of Dave Baxter and Vivien Leech.

In the National senior singles Peter Barham put in a stunning performance losing by just 21-17 to England international and six-time Essex champion Andrew Squire.

In the Cribb League, Central's D team lost 2-1 to a strong Poplar team but the B team won 2-1 at Buckhurst Hill and kept their place at the top of the Central Division.

In the men’s Thursday Fours the D team lost 29-15 to Walthamstow Borough and lost its place at the top of the league on shot difference.

The A team won 19-15 against Silverthorne in the same division and moved into third place but the C team lost 30-6 to Chingford in Division Two.

Karen Ryan's four beat Buckhurst Hill 15-7 in the county fours but went out to Central's Mauren Norgate by a single shot.

In the Mary Barnes League, the Central ladies beat Silverthorne on both rinks 18-16 and 20-13 and had a very close game with Harold Wood, winning on one rink and losing on another and drawing on shots.