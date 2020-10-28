Search

Wanstead Central Bowls club held fun competitions due to ongoing restrictions

PUBLISHED: 12:08 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 28 October 2020

Ladies’ Championship winner Viv Leech and men’s winner Len Welton (Pic: Len Spicer)

Ladies' Championship winner Viv Leech and men's winner Len Welton (Pic: Len Spicer)

Wanstead Central Bowls Club opened later than usual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club followed all government and Bowls England guidelines regarding the number of players allowed, social distancing and sanitising of equipment and many members were able to enjoy bowling during the sunny summer days.

As there were minimal competitive county games and no league games played, captain Ken Spicer devised some internal fun competitions and the finals of these, together with the finals of the men’s and ladies championships were played this month.

The winner of the men’s championship was Len Welton and the ladies’ winner was Viv Leech. They will now represent the club in next season’s Champion of Champions competition.

All members agreed that they had enjoyed the fun competitions and it had enabled them to enjoy their sport with a competitive edge in difficult times.

Wanstead Central Bowls club held fun competitions due to ongoing restrictions

Ladies’ Championship winner Viv Leech and men’s winner Len Welton (Pic: Len Spicer)

