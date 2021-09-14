Wanstead Central Bowls win Jackson Shield

Published: 8:00 AM September 14, 2021

Wanstead Central won the Jackson Shield as they endured yet another busy week of bowls with some outstanding results.

The week started with the Central ladies taking on Sawbridgeworth in the National Top Club Competition on a neutral rink at Hertford bowls club.

Maureen Norgate got Central off to a good start by having a resounding win 21-8 in the singles.

However, the strong pairing of Viv Leech and Chris Buck lost narrowly 11-14 in the pairs.

The triples of Cheryl Rayner, Jackie Barham Holt and Janice Fortune managed a narrow victory 18-16 and then the fours of Wendy Gray, Carol Beesley, Karen Ryan and Sandra Dupuy romped home 20-8 for a 3-1 rinks victory.

You may also want to watch:

The ladies now travel to Leamington Spa for the quarter-finals where they meet a team from Norfolk.

On Friday, the mixed double fours team saled a 33-16 victory over Bishops Stortford in the National Tony Allcock Trophy.

The team of Kevin Fitzgerald, Paul Woodford, Viv Leech and Cheryl Raynor won comfortably 18-6 but the four of Paul Wellams, Len Welton, Janice Fortune and Maureen Norgate had a much tougher game, winning 14-10.

They also travel to Leamington Spa and take on Blaby Bowls club from Leicestershire in their quarter-final.

On Saturday, Central hosted the London Parks Bowls Association finals. In the morning session, Central's men’s triples of Len Welton, Colin Jones and Dave Baxter won 23-3 against a triple from Poplar Bowls Club.

The lady’s singles was won by Central's Janice Fortune 21-7. In the men’s final, Bill Nelson of Old Dagenham’s beat Will Allen 21-18

In the afternoon, Central played against Poplar Bowls Club in the final of the Jackson Shield where Central came out the eventual winners in three hard-fought games. Central got home 60-55.

At the same time, Central's men’s four of Len Welton, Jones Foster and Dave Baxter beat a four from Old Dagenham’s 19-14.

The late evening saw an absolute thriller of a game between Bill Nelson and Dave Baxter in the Champion of Champions Final.

The game was finely poised after numerous ends of splendid bowls with Dave Baxter leading 20-19.

However, Bill Nelson sealed victory with two shots on the final end to win his second trophy of the day 21-20.

Wanstead Central Ladies also hosted a Macmillan’s Cancer coffee morning and managed to raise over £800 for charity.