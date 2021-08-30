Wanstead Central enjoy success over the weekend

Published: 11:29 AM August 30, 2021

Wanstead Central Bowls club held its annual Ladies against Gents Match on a very cold windy bank holiday Monday. - Credit: Wanstead Central Bowls club

Wanstead Central Bowls Club had another successful week in ladies and men’s competitions.

The ladies had a very fine win in the National Top Club with victory over Cambridge Park from Middlesex.

They won 3-1 on rinks, winning the singles, double and triples and only losing in the fours.

Central now go on to play Sawbridgeworth from Hertfordshire in the next round and a win in that match will see them packing their bags and heading off to the finals at Leamington Spa.

On Sunday the men’s Group 5 competitions all got to the finals stage.

The venue for the nine finals was Old Dagenham Bowls Club with seven clubs represented in either the singles finals or the inter club finals and Central represented in six finals.

The first final to get underway was the two-wood final between Len Welton and Colin Jones, both of Wanstead Central.

This was a fine match with a very close finish with Welton showing all his past experience to get home 21-17.

On the next two rinks Wanstead Central played Aldersbrook in the unbadged double fours.

Both rinks were pretty nip and tuck for the first 12 ends but gradually after that Central got on top and won both rinks by seven shots.

At the beginning of the afternoon Central were well represented again in the Waur Trophy and Cordell Cup.

In the Waur Trophy Central's Gary Burns defeated Eddie Lynch of Hainault 21-16 in a hard-fought game.

In the Cordell Cup which is three rinks of fours Central took on Woodford and all of their rinks got off to a fast start and into early leads.

Central maintained these leads and, on some rinks, extended them and came home comfortable 3-0 winners.

Later in the afternoon it was Central all the way with Phil Joslin taking on Brian Powell in the Hatfield Trophy and Gary Burns taking to the rink once more to play Pat Flack in the Veterans Cup.

On a rink that both players found tricky Joslin defeated Powell 21-14 and in the Veterans Cup Burns once again came out the victor with a handsome win over Flack.

In other matches Ken Cutts of Central Park beat Jerry Quy of Aldersbrook in the Champion of Champions Cup.

Central Park defeated Wanstead in the Beckett Trophy and Plashet Park had a fine win over Clementswood in the Seeley Trophy.