Wanstead Central take part in National Championships

Published: 10:00 AM August 23, 2021

Wanstead Central bowlers started to head north this week to take part in the National Championships at Leamington Spa.

Kevin Fitzgerald, the men’s Essex singles runner-up, was the first Central bowler to take to the rink against experienced international John McGuinness who won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Unfortunately, Fitzgerald lost in a close game going down 21-15.

Central’s Cheryl Rayner, Janet Bird, Janice Fortune and Maureen Norgate then took part in the National women’s fours and drew a quartet from York Railway Institute.

In a hard-fought game, the ladies from Yorkshire came out victors by 15-7.

Clockhouse, who beat Central in the county final, went all the way and won the National title.

In the Tony Allcock Trophy, Central's mixed four progressed to the last 16 by beating Chelmsford A 35-25 and now go on to meet Bishop's Stortford in the next round.

In the men’s County Shield Central managed to beat Harlow over four rinks 96-70 and progress into the semi-final where they will meet the powerful Essex County club.

In other results, Central's men competed in the Cribb League's third-place play-off against Kings Chase and won on all three rinks.

In the Thursday Fours the D team won 31-18 against Mount Pleasant and maintained their hold on second place in the table.

They have to win all their remaining games in the league to have any chance of being champions.

The A team won 30-13 against Woodford A and are currently in third place.

In the division below the B team lost 19-18 to Hainault A and the close fought defeat, which went down to the last bowl, does not do their battle against relegation any favours.

The C team also lost 30-16 against Loughton B.

Next Sunday Wanstead Central are well represented in the local Group 5 finals day at Old Dagenham Bowls Club, with teams in the Unbadged Double Fours and Cordell Cup.

They also have representatives in the Two-Wood Trophy, Waur Trophy, Geoff Hatfield Trophy and Veterans Trophy. Proceedings start at 9.30am and the final games commence at 4.30pm.