Wanstead Central Bowls continue to shine in multiple competitions
Wanstead Central's week started with them hosting a match between London Parks Bowling Association and Essex County Bowling Association.
And after a slight delay due to a heavy shower a great afternoon of bowls got under way.
It was a close fought match with the final score being three rinks each but London Parks took the honors as they scored 20 more shots than the county team. Both sides were then treated to a dinner after the match.
Wanstead Central Ladies had a very close match with Connaught in the Albert Crabb competition.
It was nip and tuck throughout the evening with many phone calls being made between the clubs, but Central finally triumphed by one shot due to a very fortunate final bowl as it ended all square on rinks.
Final matches were played in the Cribb League, with Central B having nothing to play for in their game against Plashet Park as they had already won the title and shared the points 3.5 -3.5 after play was abandoned due to rain, thunder and lightning.
The A team had to get a minimum of three points against Wanstead to finish second in their division and it was a very close encounter with Central just getting the points.
Wanstead won two of the three rinks but Central got the most shots so got the bonus point.
The draw for the quarter-finals has been made and unfortunately Wanstead Central A have been drawn at home to Wanstead Central B.
In the Thursday Fours the A team beat Wanstead 21-19 and the C team had a good 27-9 win over Connaught B as the C team beat Victoria Park 24-14.
In other competitions, Mark Newman and Brian Powell made it through to the semi-finals of the Ilford & District singles Hatfield Trophy with good wins.
And Central captain Ken Spicer and Mousa Patel had a very good 22-18 victory over Charlie Butcher and Paul Woodford in the London Parks pairs competition.