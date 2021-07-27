Wanstead Central Bowls enjoy another successful week in competitions

Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2021

Wanstead Central Bowls club held its annual Ladies against Gents Match on a very cold windy bank holiday Monday. - Credit: Wanstead Central Bowls club

Wanstead Central had another busy week of bowls with good results in a number of competitions.

However, the week started with the club being knocked out of the Top Club Competition by the powerful Romford club, four rinks to one.

Things improved in the National Allcock Trophy mixed fours where Central won narrowly on both rinks to record a 29-23 victory over Upminster. This takes the team into the area final where they play Harlow.

It was a busy but successful week in the Cribb League with both Central teams catching up on postponed games.

The B team recorded a 5-2 points victory over Plashet Park and then followed that up with a comfortable win over Aldersbrook gaining all seven points.

These victories mean that the team have won their division with one game to spare and will go forward to the quarter-finals.

The A team also played two games this week winning them both, as they beat North Greenwich 5-2 and then Phoenix 4-3 in a tight game winning, drawing and losing one rink and gaining the bonus point by one shot.

These wins mean that they have certainly qualified for the quarter-finals but can come second in their division if they defeat Wanstead in their last game.

The men also managed to get through to the next round of the County Shield by beating Silverthorne 92-55.

This match was a bit closer than the scoreline would suggest as the score was two rinks each but the two home rinks won convincingly.

In the Thursday Fours the D team had a tight win getting home 29-24, the A team lost at WBAP 33-11 and the C team lost 32-11 to Silverthorne D.

Next week the club look forward to Kevin Fitzgerald (singles) and Len Welton, Keith Lloyd, Colin Foster and Paul Woodford (senior fours) appearing in their respective county finals at Essex County Bowls Club.