Wanstead Central Bowls endure a busy but successful week of action

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM June 29, 2021   
Ladies’ Championship winner Viv Leech and men’s winner Len Welton (Pic: Len Spicer)

Wanstead Central's Ladies triples team of Chris Buck, Viv Leech and Jackie Barham have had a very busy week.

They played three county triples games, beating Buckhurst Hill on Monday and Connaught on Wednesday but lost in the area final against a strong triple from Elsenham on Friday.

In the National mixed pairs, there was a thrilling match between the two Central teams of Kevin Fitzgerald and Janet Fortune against Mark Newman and Wendy Gray.

It was 12-12 going into the final end, with Fitzgerald and Fortune eventually going through 14-12.

Central were also busy in the county competitions as Fitzgerald won an All-Central semi-final against Mitch Brenner.

In the other tie Charlie Butcher lost to an in-form Bill Nelson while in the pairs Fitzgerald made the final with his partner Paco Rodriquez, who also made the area final in the triples with Chris Dennis and Phil Joslin.

In the Cribb League Wanstead Central B had a good win over Central Park with wins on two rinks and a draw on the third to take six of the seven points.

Bowls
Wanstead News

