Wanstead Central Bowls enjoy success in a number of competitions

Published: 8:00 AM June 22, 2021

Wanstead Central had a successful week with the club getting through to the next round of a number of competitions.

The men did well to get through in the National Top Club competition beating Woodford.

Wanstead Central won the doubles, triples, and fours but lost the singles and two-wood rinks by a single shot.

The men progressed into the next round of the Cordell Cup by beating Old Dagenhams on all three rinks. The shot total being 72-38.

In county singles competitions Central have three men into the area semi finals guaranteeing at least one person in the area final.

You may also want to watch:

Mitch Brenner won 21-6, Kevin Fitzgerald won 21-8 and Charlie Butcher won 21-16.

In the Cribb League the A team had a hard-fought victory over Wanstead coming away with 4½ points to 2½ points, narrowly winning on two rinks and losing on one and tying on shots.

In the Thursday Fours, the A team beat Woodford 24-15, the B team lost 19-9 to Hainault and the C team drew 17-17 with Loughton B.

In the ladies county triples, Chris Buck, Jackie Barham and Viv Leech have reached the third round and are due to play a triple from Buckhurst Hill for a place in the area semi-final.

The ladies were also successful in the Albert Shield on Sunday beating Silverthorne on both rinks 17-11.