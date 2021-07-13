Wanstead Central Bowls enjoy success in county competitions

Published: 7:00 AM July 13, 2021

Wanstead Central Bowls club held its annual Ladies against Gents Match on a very cold windy bank holiday Monday. - Credit: Wanstead Central Bowls club

It was a successful week in county competitions for Wanstead Central men and women.

Kevin Fitzgerald had a mixed week as he was successful in the county singles beating Mark Nullmeyers of Romford 21-15 and now meets Andrew Squires, the former English National champion and six-time Essex champion in the semi-finals.

However, he lost in his county pairs quarter-final with veteran partner Paco Rodruquez 19-10 to a pair from Brightlingsea.

He also lost to a pair from Essex County in the National pairs with Paul Woodford, 17-14.

The men's senior fours team of Len Welton, Keith Lloyd, Colin Foster and Paul Woodford made the county semi-final by beating a team from Romford.

And Wanstead Central's Ladies fours team of Cheryl Rayner, Janet Bird, Janice Fortune and Maureen Norgate enjoyed success.

They convincingly beat a strong four from Connaught 24-5 and then went on to beat a Radwinter side, including pairs champion Jasmine Wilson, 16-15 after an extra end.

The men beat Old Dagenham 3 -2 in the National Top Club.

In the Thursday Fours, Wanstead Central D beat Wanstead Central A 24-20, the B team lost 23-16 to Griffin A and the C team beat Orford House 19-11.

Central were knocked out of the Seeley Trophy by a single shot.