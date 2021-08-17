Wanstead Central battle it out in national and county semi-finals

Published: 8:00 AM August 17, 2021

It was another busy week for Wanstead Central Bowls Club with the National, County and Group competitions all coming to the semi-final and final stages.

Central''s Kevin Fitzgerald took on the powerful National champion of 2019 Edward Morris at Kings Chase, Brentwood for the Essex singles title.

And on a tricky rink he struggled against Smith and eventually lost 21-5.

Both Fitzgerald and Smith now go off to play In the National Championships at Leamington Spa.

Also, off to Leamington Spa are the Central Ladies four of Norgate, Bird, Fortune and Raynor, who played in the county fours final against Clockhouse but lost by three shots.

You may also want to watch:

The Central team entered in the National Tony Alcock Trophy also reached the Essex South Final and defeated Harlow in a very close match. Central won on both rinks and won by seven shots.

They are now in the last 32 of the national competition, taking on Chelmsford in the next round.

The mixed fours of Holmes, Butcher, Norgate and Fortune also made it to Leamington Spa by defeating a four from Kings Chase 16-13.

It was a good week for Central's Brian Powell who made it through to the final of the county unbadged singles with a resounding 21-5 win over Stephen Plested at Romford.

Powell also made it through in the Group 5 Hatfield Trophy defeating Woodford's Keith Riley 21-15. He will meet another Central bowler in the final.

In the Cribb semi-final Central had a disappointing result losing to Old Dagenham two rinks to one. All three rinks were close with Russell Hughes rink winning by six shots.

However, Paul Whellams rink lost by five shots and it was down to Paco Rodriguez to try and gain at least a draw on his rink.

They needed three shots on the final end to achieve this but unfortunately it was beyond them.

In the Thursday Fours the A team beat Buckhurst Hill 20-18 and the C team won 20-10.