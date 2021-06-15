Wanstead Central Bowls ladies lose out in the county pairs final
Wanstead Central ladies Viv Leech and Chris Buck played their county pairs area final against a very experienced pair from Chelmsford-based Falcon club.
It was a very tight game with the Falcon pair going into an early lead but the Central pair fought back strongly and only lost on the last end 15-13.
In the men’s county singles Mitch Brenner, Kevin Fitzgerald, Peter Barham and Dave Baxter have all made it into the next round.
In the Redbridge Afternoon League, Central had a good win over Plashet Park, winning well at home (32-6) and only losing 21-14 away to come away with four points. In IDLM, Central beat Phoenix two rinks to one.
In the Seeley Trophy, Central went through to the next round after beating Aldersbrook, courtesy of a, 18-18 draw and a convincing win at home.
In the Thursday Fours there was a win 28-20 for the D team in Division One against Woodford but the other teams lost.
Central A lost 20-19 on the last end to Buckhurst Hill, while the B team had a close encounter with Hainault C but lost 16-13 and the C team lost to Loughton 27-10.
