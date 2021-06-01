News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wanstead Central hold first club competition of season

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:45 PM June 1, 2021   
Wanstead Central Bowls Club held the Lionel Chambers competition

Wanstead Central Bowls Club held the Lionel Chambers competition - Credit: Ken Spicer

Wanstead Central Bowls Club held the first of their club competitions on Bank Holiday Monday.

This was the Lionel Chambers mixed two-wood competition where team partners are drawn from the entrants.  

The competition is then played on a round robin format with a semi-final and then final where the runners-up were Wendy Gray and Peter Brown and the winners were Chris Buck and Jim Boyce. 

Other than that, Central's men had a fine result collecting all seven points against Phoenix to move up to second in the Cribb League.

D Baxter's rink won 31-11, C Butcher 22-10 and Ken Spicer 27-8.

The B team had a tight match collecting four points out of seven as a result of a win, a draw and a loss. 

They dropped off the top of the league and are now a point behind Plashet Park who gained maximum points in their game against Walthamstow Borough. 

In the Clarke White, Wanstead lost on both rinks to Silverthorne, 19-18 and 17-13, while they also lost both in the Redbridge Afternoon League. 

In the Thursday Fours, the A team won 19-11 against Wanstead in Division One, while the B team won 22-15 against Connaught in Division Two and the C team lost 40-4 to Victoria Park in Division Three.

