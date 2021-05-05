Wanstead Central Bowls club held annual inter-club match

Published: 3:30 PM May 5, 2021

Wanstead Central Bowls club held its annual Ladies against Gents Match on a very cold windy bank holiday Monday.

Despite the weather conditions there was a good turn out of members and there was some good competitive bowls played by both sides.

After all members had bowled three matches of triples the gentlemen came out as the victors 15 points to 9.

At the end a very relieved men's captain Ken Spicer took possession of a red base ball hat.

The trophy that everyone had been playing for.