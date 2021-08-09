Successful week for Wanstead Central Ladies

Published: 9:33 AM August 9, 2021

Wanstead Central Ladies enjoyed a successful week in several competitions, with Chris Buck going all the way to the final in the county two-wood singles.

Unfortunately, she lost by three shots but goes forward to represent Essex in the National finals at Leamington Spa.

The Ladies also had a good week in the Albert Crabb Cup, beating Connaught 53-24 and meeting Buckhurst Hill in the area final, which they won 37-31.

Wanstead Central's men had a busy week in team events, coming out on top in the unbadged group five semi-final against Central Park by a 32-30 margin.

The match hinged on the final end at Central Park, with the Wanstead Central home team losing 16-15.

Going into the final end on away turf, Central were winning by one and knew they had to win the end as a one-shot loss on the end would have been enough for Central Park to go through.

Whilst being down during the end they did manage to get shot and go through to the final against Aldersbrook.

Central's men also reached the Cordell Cup final with a comfortable victory over Aldersbrook winning 2-1 on rinks.

In the Cribb League quarter-final Central A took on Central B in a very tense and nervy tie, with Charlie Butcher's rink winning for the A team and Paco Rodriquez winning for the B team.

All eyes at the end were on rink four, which had been a close affair for most of the game with never more than one or two shots in it.

Going into the final end Paul Whellam's B team was winning by two shots and came out eventual winners 15-11.

The B team now go on to play Old Dagenham in the semi-final.

In the Thursday Fours, the Wanstead Central D team beat Buckhurst Hill 23-19, while the C team lost 26-10 to Connaught B.