Wanstead Central's Buck books trip to county finals

Wanstead Central had a week of great bowls with absolutely fantastic results, starting with Chris Buck in the ladies two-wood singles.

Buck won her first three rounds at Southend to reach the final against Brenda Bowyer and it was all square after 21 ends.

That meant an extra end, which Buck won to reach the county finals.

The men faced Old Dagenhams in the National Top Club and came out 3-2 winners, after winning the two-wood singles, pairs and fours.

In the National Double Fours they took on a powerful Essex County side and came out winners after a dramatic final end on one of the rinks.

Central had won 18-9 on one rink but were losing 22-9 on the second with one end to play, requiring a four to take the match to an extra end.

They managed to score a five to win the match by a single shot and reach the county semi-finals.

Kevin Fitzgerald and the senior fours team made up of Len Welton, Keith Lloyd, Colin Foster and Paul Woodford travelled to Essex County to play in their respective county semi-finals at the weekend.

Fitzgerald met experienced England international Andrew Squires and, in a tense game, claimed a 21-16 win to set up a final meeting with Edward Morris.

The senior fours also had a very tense game and triumphed over Bocking Alliance 15-14 and will play a team from Stock & Buttsbury in their final.

The ladies’ senior fours had mixed results with Maureen Norgate’s rink having a good win over Elsenham, but Viv Leech’s four losing at Buckhurst Hill.

In the men’s Cribb League, the A and B team gained maximum points against Walthamstow Borough and Woodford, while in the Thursday Fours the D team lost 22-15 to Walthamstow Borough Synthetic.

The A team won beat the same opposition 36-5, while the B team won 24-14 against Silverthorne and the C team lost 27-13 to Hainault.

Central host a match between London Parks and the Essex County Bowling Association on July 27, with visitors are welcome and refreshments available. Matches start at 2.30pm but the club will be open earlier.