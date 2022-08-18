Ellis-Grewal wants Wanstead title win before wedding!

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal wants to secure the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division title this weekend - before half of his side head off to Portugal!

The Herons head to Colchester's picturesque Castle Park ground with a 42-point cushion over second-placed Brentwood with only three matches to go.

And Ellis-Grewal admits it would be great to make sure of another piece of silverware at the first opportunity.

"We don't want to take it any deeper than we need to," he said.

"We've played so much good cricket, we don't deserve to be put under any additional pressure.

"And six of us are at a wedding in Portugal the weekend after, so we definitely want to get it done this weekend!

"The motivation is super high to put a top performance in and not leave it to chance, when nerves start coming in.

"We've played really good cricket and it's a nice place to go and play. Colchester were top and then second for the first half of the season so to put a big performance in on Saturday and win with two games to go will be brilliant. So, one last push."

Wanstead beat bottom club Shenfield by seven wickets at Overton Drive last weekend to record their 11th win in 15 outings.

Kishen Velani (2-17) and Yuvraj Odedra (2-59) reduced the visitors to 41-4, before Ellis-Grewal (3-39) and Jahansher Akbar (2-30) got in on the act and debutant Ali Zeb ended the innings on 196.

"It was a slightly used wicket and I wasn't surprised they batted first on a hot day to try and put runs on the board as we've not been chasing well," added Ellis-Grewal.

"Kish was great up top, Zain [Shahzad] bowled well and Yuvraj got two quickly but I had a bit of a nightmare in the last 10 overs with a couple injured.

"I was down to the bare bones and their last wicket pair put on 50 to get them to 196. When we walked off we were thinking 'we've got a bit of a chase on our hands here'."

Zoraiz Saeed dominated a 91-run opening stand with Hassan Chowdhury in reply, hitting two sixes and 11 fours in his 62 off just 36 balls.

And Velani added 46 off 45 balls in a 94-run partnership with Chowdhury, who was unbeaten on 85, having hit three sixes and 12 fours in his 87-ball innings, when the target was reached in the 31st over, confirming Shenfield's relegation.

"Zoraiz and Hassan, fair play to them, batted brilliantly," said Ellis-Grewal, whose side host Chingford and visit Hadleigh in their final two fixtures.

"It was an unbelievable effort by Zoraiz, who is only 17, and Hassan played a good anchor role before Kish took the game away from them.

"It was a nice comfortable chase in the end. Shenfield are a tricky side, they've got a decent overseas quick and spinner and I think they've been pretty unlucky to find themselves in their situation."