Wanstead look to 'keep the pressure on' top sides after T20 disappointment

Published: 9:00 AM July 22, 2021

Wanstead head to Billericay this weekend looking to “keep the pressure on” the sides around them, following a narrow T20 final loss on Sunday.

The Herons came up eight runs short against Brentwood in the Dukes Essex T20 competition final at Billericay.

After electing to bat, the Buccaneers made a fast start and went on to post 123-7, with Wanstead reaching 115-8 in reply.

Earlier in the day, the Herons cruised to a seven-wicket win over hosts Billericay, chasing down a modest target of 68 in the 11th over.

Wanstead captain Joe Ellis-Grewal said: “It was obviously disappointing not to come away with the win, but still a good effort to get to the final and be one of the top two T20 teams in the county.

“I thought we bowled pretty well – they got off to a flyer, I think they scored 50-odd off five overs and we managed to pull them back.

“It was a tough wicket; it was always going to be a tough chase and we couldn’t quite get there. One man for them, their professional, was the difference really.”

Wanstead sit second in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division after a 112-run defeat of strugglers Harold Wood at Overton Drive the previous day.

Led by a run-a-ball 131 from Robin Das, the Herons set an imposing total of 296-8 declared after 59 overs.

Adnan Akram in batting action for Wansteadagainst Harold Wood - Credit: TGS Photo

The visitors could only manage 184 in reply, as Jahansher Akbar claimed 6-46.

“It was a game we needed to win and we couldn’t have put in much more of a perfect performance really,” Ellis-Grewal said.

“We got a big score first innings and managed to declare early, but actually it was a really good wicket so to take 10 wickets on that was great.

“It's always nice to get a win, gain a few points and keep creeping towards the top of the table.”

Wanstead head back to Billericay this Saturday, July 24, aiming to continue that form.

“Billericay are obviously struggling a bit this year but it’s not easy winning these all-day games, you have to bat and bowl well to get the points,” Ellis-Grewal said.

"The others keeping winning as well, you can’t just wait for teams to slip up, so we’ll just be looking to put in a good performance and keep the pressure on everyone around us.”