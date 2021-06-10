Ellis-Grewal eyeing valuable points when Wanstead visit Hadleigh

Published: 9:00 AM June 10, 2021

A half-century from Hassan Chowdhury wasn't enough for Wanstead as they fell 20-runs short against Chingford. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal wants to see a complete performance when his side visits high-flying Hadleigh & Thundersley.

The Herons head to John Burrows Park on Saturday with the hosts sitting second in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division table.

Wanstead are coming off a 20-run home defeat to Chingford last weekend and have slipped to fourth - 16 points behind Hadleigh.

Ellis-Grewal said: “Hadleigh were maybe a team that a few were surprised to see at the top of the league come this time, but they’ve got some really good players and it’s a very tough place to go to play and win.

“Obviously switching to the all-day format, we’re going to have to play well to pick up the points.

“But we’re still playing pretty well, people are in form and we’ve just got to put all that together and hopefully, it’d be nice to come away with a big win on Saturday.”

Last weekend, Chingford reached 145-8 from 45 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Ethan Kalley finished with 3-49 from nine overs after dismissing both openers cheaply, while Jahansher Akbar took 2-31 and an economical Ellis-Grewal (1-20) removed top scorer Aryan Gupta (48).

In reply, a 61-run partnership between opener Hassan Chowdhury and Robin Das (23) helped steady the ship after the early loss of Tom Simmons.

Chowdhury went on to notch a half-century, falling for 56 to leave Wanstead at 102-5. But they fell short as the run chase stepped up in the latter stages, all out for 134 in the 43rd over.

Alex Stokoe (3-18), Ben MacGregor (3-26) and Liam Lannen (2-23) did most of the damage with the ball.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose after we’d been on a pretty good run," Ellis-Grewal said.

“We bowled really well up top – they've got some really dangerous players and it was a reasonable wicket first innings, so to keep them to around 160 was pretty pleasing.

“It was a really good team bowling performance and then we looked pretty well set up with the bat, but the wicket sort of deteriorated, it started keeping quite low, and credit to Chingford, they bowled and fielded really well and made it tough for us to score.

“I think we just left ourselves too much to do at the end.”