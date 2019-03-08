Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Old Loughts draw positives from finale

PUBLISHED: 17:57 05 April 2019

Old Loughtonians Score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

Old Loughtonians Score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Loughtonians women drew on the positives after ending their East League Division One South on level terms at Upminster.

Old Loughtonians Score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019Old Loughtonians Score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

Being safe from relegation, it was a chance for the team to enjoy their hockey against a side which had already gained promotion.

And Loughts started the game off well, keeping possession of the ball and not allowing Upminster to settle.

The first goal came against the run of play as Upminster entered the D and won a penalty corner.

The initial shot and rebound were calmly saved by goalkeeper Hannah Leiper but eventually Upminster converted to open the scoring.

Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

This threw Loughts out of their stride and another goal for Upminster followed shortly after, with the visitors finishing the first half with 10 players after a green card was shown to Laura Oglesby for an alleged deliberate foot.

After a quick half-time team-talk focusing on how to exploit the weak links in Upminster’s side, Loughts came out on top of their game.

Some excellent skill by Venetia Bailey, linking up with Zoe Wright, made the right hand side of the pitch hard for Upminster to shut down.

And after her second break off the pitch for a further yellow card, Oglesby redeemed herself with a through ball to Grace Kumar who calmly took on the final defender and keeper to slot home and halve the deficit.

Old Loughtonians Score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019Old Loughtonians Score during Upminster HC Ladies vs Old Loughtonians HC Ladies, East Region League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 23rd March 2019

Loughts applied more pressure and won consecutive penalty corners, with a rebound off the keeper quickly picked up by Chloe Stack to level.

The visitors were unfortunate not to walk away with all three points with further penalty corners being won by Faye Holmes, while strong defending from the back four throughout kept Upminster’s chances to a minimum and meant no goals were conceded in the second half.

Chelsey Toms was named player of the match for her perseverance in midfield and excellent distribution all over the pitch.

Most Read

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Tenants leave house owned by former Mayor of Redbridge’s wife after police investigate brothel claims

The house in Crown Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs

Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal, Headteacher Sue Johnson, Cllr John Howard and pupils from SSPP Primary School. Photo: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: ‘Tough day for Essex’ admits Nel

Hampshire's Sam Northeast hits the ball away for four runs during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Cricket: Hard start at Hampshire for Essex

Essex's bowler Samuel Cook (right) shows his frustration during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Barkingside boss Goldstone wants to build on Enfield win at Takeley

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Wetherall wants a Redbridge reaction as strugglers Leyton visit after ‘wasted Saturday’

Liam Burgess of Redbridge and Kris Queeley of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists