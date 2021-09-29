Buckhurst Hill triathlete wins bronze at European Sprint Championships

Published: 4:00 PM September 29, 2021

Claire Bloom won a bronze medal in the 55-59 age group at the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Valencia. - Credit: Cano Fotosports

Buckhurst Hill triathlete and fitness instructor Claire Bloom won a bronze medal in the 55-59 age group at the European Sprint Triathlon Championships in Valencia.

With international racing being off the calendar since the World Championships in September 2019 due to Covid and this year's European championships being delayed to September, athletes were keen to get together and race again.

Due to current Covid restrictions in Spain the race start was changed to allow for social distancing.

Instead of athletes setting off in a mass start in the 750m swim section, athletes were set off at three second intervals and for the first time ever allowed a dive start off the pontoon.

Due to the temperature of the water being a warm 26 degrees, wetsuits were banned from the race.

Bloom exited the sea swim in a season's best time of 13 minutes 37 seconds and fifth place.

With a short run and smooth mount on the bike out of transition, Bloom then had to negotiate a 20km flat and technical bike course.

The bike course consisted of two 10km laps with tight turns and was draft illegal, unusual in international racing.

By the end of the bike section Bloom had moved up into third place with a time of 35:34.

Safely off the bike and onto the two lap 5km flat run course, Bloom maintained her position finishing the run in another season's best of 23:29, giving her an overall time of 1:15:20 and the bronze medal.

Bloom said: "I nearly pulled out of the race four weeks ago due to the after effects of having Covid in July and an achilles injury since May which just wouldn't shift.

"My coach, Tanja Slater, did a great job getting me to the start line and I had an absolute dream of a race. Everything went so smoothly.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the bronze medal and it was so great to compete for the GB age group team again. My thanks go to my coach, family and sponsor Snugg Wetsuits for all their support this year."