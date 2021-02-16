Woodford Green runner Tiffany Porter beats sister at Grand Prix

Published: 4:00 PM February 16, 2021

Woodford Green Essex Ladies runner Tiffany Porter had the better of her sister Cindy Sember at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in New York on Saturday.

The latest encounter between the Woodford Green Essex Ladies siblings was staged behind closed doors at the impressive Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

Porter, 33, recorded the current European best with a season's best-equalling 7.89sec second place finish in the women's 60m hurdles.

Outdoor 100m hurdles world record holder USA's Keni Harrison claimed victory with a world-leading 7.82 while third placed Gabrielle Cunningham, also from the US, posted the same time as Porter.

"I equalled my season's best here at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and it was a better executed race than last week so I'm happy about that," she said on her Facebook account.

Sember, 26, known as Cindy Ofili until she got married last year, was just happy to be back on the track. In her first indoor outing of 2021 she placed fifth with 8.22.

Woodford Green runner Cindy Sember - Credit: Tiffany Porter

"Not pleased with the time but I've been through a lot this past month and 48 hours ago I wasn't planning on racing so the fact that I could get out there was a blessing," Sember said on her Facebook post.

"I'm happy to be back competing finally. Feeling healthy and ready to roll. I'm looking forward putting together what I know I'm capable of doing."

The pair are hoping to feature in the British team for the forthcoming European Indoor Championship which will take place in Torun, Poland in early March.

Porter and Sember will now continue training as they bid for plenty of success in 2021 despite ongoing Covid-19 restrictions meaning events behind closed doors.



