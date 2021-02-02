Woodford Green runner Tiffany Porter grateful to be racing again

Published: 10:00 AM February 2, 2021

Woodford Green Essex Ladies Tiffany Porter is just grateful to be racing again.

The 33-year-old, who hopes to feature in the British Team for the forthcoming European Indoor Championship which will take place in Torun, Poland in early March, opened up her 2021 account on Sunday at American Track League Series 1 World Athletics Tour Silver meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA.

After winning her women's 60m hurdles qualifying heat in 7.96 secs, Porter went on to finish third in a highly competitive final in 7.89, behind the American duo of Tonea Marshall who was the eventual winner in 7.86 and the eye-catching Christina Clemons (7.88), who incidentally won the World Indoor Tour title last year.

"I'm feeling very encouraged with my series of races today here in Arkansas," said former British indoor champion Porter on her Facebook account.

"With so much uncertainty, I'm extremely grateful for any opportunity I have to compete."