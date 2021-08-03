Woodford Green's Tiffany Porter could retire after failing to reach Olympics final

Published: 5:30 PM August 3, 2021

Great Britain's Tiffany Porter in action during the second semi-final of the Women's 100 metres hurdles at the Olympic Stadium on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

Woodford Green & Essex Ladies Tiffany Porter hinted she might bring the curtain down on her glittering athletics career after failing to reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women’s 100m hurdles final last weekend.

Porter and younger sister Cindy Sember were both looking to clinch final places, as they did at the 2016 Rio Games, but unfortunately it was not to be.

Great Britain's Cindy Sember reacts after the third semi-final of the Women's 100 metres hurdles at the Olympic Stadium on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Sunday August 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

The evergreen 33-year-old Porter missed out after finishing fifth in 12.86secs in her semi-final heat while current British number one Sember, 26, who entered the Japenese city on a back of a stunning 12.69sec victory at last month’s muller British Grand Prix in Gateshead, took seventh in 12.76 in her heat.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn broke the Olympic record while winning in 12.26 and the red-hot form 24-year-old Puerto Rican then went on to claim gold in the final clocking 12.37, edging out USA’s current world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.52) and Megan Tapper of Jamaica (12.55).

Whatever decision the former European champion and multi-British champion Porter makes during the coming weeks she was glad to experience her Tokyo 2020 campaign with her sister.

US-born and Michigan-educated Porter, whose mother Lalana Ofili is British-born of Nigerian descent, has certainly been a great ambassador for British Athletics.

She has raised the standard in women's domestic sprint hurdling so high since switching allegencies in 2010.

“It was definitely a blessing having my sister here and to be able to experience this one last time with her,” she said.

“Obviously I would have preferred for things to go differently but that’s sport and I’m definitely going to hold my head up high knowing that every day of my career I put my best foot forward and I did it with integrity. So I can definitely rest on that.”

Woodford clubmate Daniel Rowden agonisingly missed out on a place in the men’s 800m final by 0.05 of a second.

The 23-year-old finished fifth in his semi-final in a season’s best time of 1:44.35.