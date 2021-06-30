Woodford Green's Tiffany Porter joins sister Cindy Sember at Tokyo Olympics

Published: 9:30 AM June 30, 2021

Great Britain's Tiffany Porter (right) winning the women's 100m hurdle final during day three of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena. Picture date: Sunday June 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Woodford Green & Essex Ladies Tiffany Porter will join younger sister Cindy Sember on the Team GB plane to the Tokyo Olympics after securing her sixth British women's 100m hurdles title in Manchester.

The 33-year-old and part-time pharmacist comfortably brushed aside nearest challengers Alica Barrett (Trafford AC, 13.18) and Sember (13.20) shattering the Sportcity stadium record in 12.78secs, her sixth best time this year.

Porter will represent Team GB at a third Games and said: "I'm very confident, excited and grateful for this opportunity. It is a pleasure and an honour to be here and British champion again.

"It was a good race for me. I have been working on a few technique issues so I am pleased these came together.

"Gratitude is the word for me in 2021. I am so pleased to be here running a good time after having my daughter Chidera and to do everyone proud."

Also in action at the Müller British Championships and Olympic Trials, Eugene Amo-Dadzie was determined to make a name for himself after finishing runner-up to Rio-bound Chijindu Ujah in the men's 100m in his debut domestic championships appearance.

The 29-year-old clocked 10.27sec to Enfield & Haringay man Ujah's 10.05.

"It is mad," he said. "I only started the sport in 2018. There is a message out there for everyone. Never give up and it is never too late to start something. I am 29 and it is my first champs and look what has happened. This is just the beginning. I am made up.

"This is me making progression and I want people to know my name. I have a platform to build on now."

Daniel Rowden faces an anxious wait for his Olympic confirmation after the 23-year-old lost the defence of his men's 800m title to Birchfield's Elliot Giles, who along with Border's Oliver Dustin booked their Tokyo 2020 places.

Just 0.03 of a second separated the top three in a race of high quality and drama as Giles clocked 1:45.11, Dustin 1:45.12 and Rowden 1:45.24.

"Preparations went ok and I went into the race with a bit of a niggle so I haven’t run all week apart from the heats," he said. "I felt ok going into the final straight. I thought I had got it but all the boys are strong and I think any of us could win a medal in Tokyo.

"I perhaps could have kicked earlier but I wanted to be careful and my coach said ‘don’t sacrifice top three for the win.’"