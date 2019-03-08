Search

Thomas McCurtains youngsters compete at All Britain Competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 July 2019

Thomas McCurtains GAA club sent six teams to the ABCs in Greenford. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

Thomas McCurtains GAA club sent six teams to the ABCs in Greenford. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

Archant

Thomas McCurtains sent six teams to the All Britain Competition in Greenford last weekend.

The under-15s footballers won two of their group games, which proved not to be enough to qualify for the knockout stages.

After losing two players in the first game, the under-11s football side battled on to pick up some good results, while the under-17s footballers also managed to win one of their games with several of the team playing their first year of Gaelic football.

In hurling, the under-8s picked up a draw and a win, with the under-11s unable to pick up any victories despite performing well.

The under-14s performed extremely well and got to the final to play Fr Murphys.

Several of the under-11s stepped into the side due to a shortage of players as they lost by a narrow margin of two points.

