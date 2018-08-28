Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

McCurtains get visit from familiar face

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 January 2019

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team and their Ballysteen opponents face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team and their Ballysteen opponents face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Thomas McCurtains were graced with the presence of former member Maurice Somers when they hosted Ballysteen of Limerick in a challenge match last weekend.

Somers was involved with McCurtains when living in England, but is now part of the Ballysteen set-up and returned to his old stamping ground last weekend.

Despite the cold conditions in Goodmayes, the match was played in good spirits with Ballysteen running out 4-11 to 2-8 victors.

Part of the reason behind Ballysteen’s trip was for them to cheer on the Limerick football team in their match against London in the National Football League Division Four the following day.

Plenty of McCurtains members were also in Ruislip for that fixture to see Niall Coffey make his London debut in that game, which ended 0-11 to 0-10 to Limerick.

Kieran Dowling was also on London duty last weekend, playing in 2-17 to 0-15 defeat at Westmeath in the National Hurling League Division 2A.

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Bodgers Ilford: Network Rail has ‘major’ safety concerns about 42-storey tower including weight and electromagnetic force field

Network Rail and the police have provided feedback on the application. Picture: Polity

Most Read

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Bodgers Ilford: Network Rail has ‘major’ safety concerns about 42-storey tower including weight and electromagnetic force field

Network Rail and the police have provided feedback on the application. Picture: Polity

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

McCurtains get visit from familiar face

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team and their Ballysteen opponents face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

Sotiriou goal not enough for O’s at Park View Road

Ruel Sotiriou in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bishop of Chelmsford decides fate of Grade I listed Wanstead Church

St Mary's the Virgin church in Wanstead which featured in the BBC drama Taboo with Tom Hardy

West Ham left out in the cold as Wolves sweep them aside

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker is challenged by West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Three men charged with murder of Ilford bouncer in Park Lane

Tudor Simionov pictured hours before he was killed. Photo: @MPSWestminster
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists