McCurtains get visit from familiar face

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team and their Ballysteen opponents face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA) Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas McCurtains were graced with the presence of former member Maurice Somers when they hosted Ballysteen of Limerick in a challenge match last weekend.

Somers was involved with McCurtains when living in England, but is now part of the Ballysteen set-up and returned to his old stamping ground last weekend.

Despite the cold conditions in Goodmayes, the match was played in good spirits with Ballysteen running out 4-11 to 2-8 victors.

Part of the reason behind Ballysteen’s trip was for them to cheer on the Limerick football team in their match against London in the National Football League Division Four the following day.

Plenty of McCurtains members were also in Ruislip for that fixture to see Niall Coffey make his London debut in that game, which ended 0-11 to 0-10 to Limerick.

Kieran Dowling was also on London duty last weekend, playing in 2-17 to 0-15 defeat at Westmeath in the National Hurling League Division 2A.